Uniontown
Linda Sue Show, 71, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022.
She was born Wednesday, January 24, 1951, in Uniontown, a daughter of Robert Michael and Marjorie Irene Clingan Volesko.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William J. Show; daughter, Terri Jo Tassone; brothers, Michael Robert Volesko and James Galla.
She was known affectionately as Ninna to everyone who knew her. She loved her Lord and her family with her whole heart. She was a member of Faith Assembly of God in Uniontown.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Angie Tassone Strope; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Strope; great-grandchildren, Stella Jones, Shelby Jones III; siblings, Barbara Sisson and husband Garry, John Orrin Volesko and Lori Basso. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, in TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment will be private.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.