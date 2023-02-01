Gilbert, S.C.
Linda Wiles Ansell, 76, of Gilbert, S.C., died on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Lexington Medical Center, Columbia, S.C.
She was born on August 11, 1946, in Smithfield. She has lived in New York and Gilbert, S.C., where she passed.
Preceding her in death were: her parents, John Wiles Sr. and Hazel Myers Wiles; grandparents, Brown and Lucy Wiles, and Jack and Pearl Myers; loving husband of 46 years, who passed in 2010, Kenneth E. Ansell; and siblings, John Wiles Jr., Nancy Wiles and Roger Wiles.
Surviving are: Linda’s children, John Christopher Ansell, of Gilbert, S.C. and Lisa Beth Ansell, of Burton, Mich.; daughter-in-law, Amy Ansell, of Gilbert, S.C.; grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Ansell and Emily Ryan Ansell, of Gilbert, S.C.; and siblings, Jeff Myers, Terry Wiles, Debra Sporck (Mark) and Sandra Lewis.
Linda was a former volunteer with Boy Scouts of America for over 15 years. She was a caregiver for her husband’s parents until their deaths. She loved reading and crafting, enjoyed RVing with her husband, spending the winters in South Carolina with friends, and spending time with her grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kenny Rockwell officiating.
