Masontown
Lindakay Rendina, 63, of Masontown, formerly of Los Angeles, Calif., made her transition Thursday, July 2, 2020, after a long illness.
Lindakay was born June 21, 1957, and raised in Masontown, a daughter of Lendo and Kathryn Prebonich Rendina.
She attended Masontown Elementary and Junior High schools, Grier School and graduated from Mercersburg Academy in 1975. She received a B.F.A. in Art from Carnegie Mellon University in 1978 and moved to New York City to pursue an art career. Lindakay became a professional makeup artist working with many celebrities in the commercial, film and television industry. After moving to California she directed the Book Pals Reading in Education program at the Screen Actors Guild. She was licensed in New York and California and a member of I.A.T.S.E. Union. Recently she worked as a certified medical makeup artist, which she considered one of her most gratifying jobs. Lindakay was a gifted artist and created many beautiful oil and acrylic paintings and drawings in her lifetime.
Lindakay was a kind, helpful soul who loved children and pets and enjoyed photography, tap dancing, acting, singing and playing guitar. She loved her friends and family and will be sadly missed by all who were blessed to know her.
She was predeceased by her father in 1975.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Kay, sister Maria Rendina Frantz, (David Frantz), nephew Michael, nieces Emily and Lillian of Santa Barbara, Calif.; her brothers, Joseph Rendina of Masontown and Lindo Rendina of Uniontown, and nieces Gina Rendina, Savina Rendina Cupps (Regan) Antonia and Michaela Rendina and grandnephew and niece Jonas and Mira Cupps of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by her loving friend, Anthony James Cucchiari to whom she was once married.
In lieu of flowers, she requested donations to https://www.heifer.org, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, Sunday, July 5, from 12 to 6 p.m. and Monday until 9:30 a.m., when Prayers of Transfer will be said, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father William G. Berkey officiating.
Private interment in St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
