Hopwood
Lindsey Brown "Jack" Walters III, 78, of Hopwood, passed away, unexpectedly, Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in his home.
A beloved father, grandfather, partner, brother and uncle, he was born April 12, 1943, in Baden, to the late Lindsay B. and Madelyn M. White Walters.
A 1962 graduate of South Union High School, he truly was a "Jack"-of-all-trades, building careers as both an iron worker and diesel mechanic. Upon retirement, he spent several years as a school van driver.
Jack was also an avid small game hunter, trout fisherman and lifelong member of the Hutchinson Rod and Gun Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, the late Karen J. Bowlen Walters, who passed away April 28, 1983.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Brian S. (Ann) Walters of West Seneca, N.Y., and Kimberly A. Walters of Washington; longtime partner, Pauline Walters of Hopwood; grandchildren, Zachary B. (Molly) Walters, Taryn E. Walters and Madelyn K. Miller; a great-granddaughter, Evellyn M. Walters; sisters, Judith A. McCarthy and Beverly Jean Ullein; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 25, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, February 26, with Pastor Jimmy White officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be private for the family.
