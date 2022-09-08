Uniontown
Lisa A. Hamo Henning, 57, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022. She was born May 20, 1965, in Latrobe, daughter of the late Louis Hamo and Nancy Crouse Hamo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Hamo; and nephew, Dustin DiCenzo.
Lisa was a 1984 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School and a 1989 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She worked as an elementary education teacher. Lisa enjoyed teaching, reading, cooking and baking.
Left to cherish Lisa's memory are her daughters, Brianna and Danielle Henning; sister, Nancy "Heidi" Hamo; brother, Louis Hamo and wife Jackie; fiance, Wayne Crossland; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Thank you, Lord, for gifting us with the life of our beautiful sister, Lisa Hamo Henning. We are grateful for our unmistakable bond, a lifetime of memories, and everlasting love. The loss of a sibling is not something we could have ever prepared for, but we find comfort in knowing Lisa's suffering has come to an end. Lord, may Lisa's entrance into Your mighty gates immerse her in Your love, light, and protection for all eternity. Amen.
We love you sis, Heidi (sister) and Lou (brother).
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Per Lisa's wishes there will be no public viewing. Donations in memory of Lisa can be made to the Uniontown Public Library, 24 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.