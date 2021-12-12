Uniontown
Lisa Ann Onesi, 55, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was born on June 27, 1966.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Salvadore Ronald, and Shirley Ann Schnatterly Onesi.
She is survived by her brother, Mark Onesi, of Uniontown; and her aunts, Susan Howard of Winchester, Va., and Jane Frett of Harrisburg; along with numerous cousins.
Lisa attended the University of California, Berkeley, on a full scholarship and graduated Cum Laude in 1998, with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology.
Lisa lived her life in Washington, D.C., San Diego and Berkeley, Calif.. She loved the beach.
Other favorites were good wine, good cheese, traveling, the Arts, dancing and singing together.
Lisa worked as a Paralegal in Washington, D.C. and also at the Kennedy Center.
“When you think of Lisa; think of her big brown soulful eyes.”
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
