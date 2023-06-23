Addison
Lisa Anne Fike, 57, of Addison, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born February 10, 1966, a daughter of Jerry C. Fike, of Bruceton Mills, W.Va. and Eugenia Hill Younkin (Sam McClintock), of Addison.
She is survived by her parents; brothers: Keith Fike (Rebecca), of Rialto, Calif. and Bill Younkin (Lisa), of Addison; and stepbrother, Kent Rodahaver (Laura), of St. Petersburg, Fla.; aunts: Dolly Kinsinger, Joyce Hill, Linda Reckart and Elaine Gribble; uncle, Cenneth Younkin; niece, Shelby Fike; nephews, Casey Pritts, Cole Fike and Chase Younkin; and stepmother, Mary Jean Krajacic (Darwin), of Perryopolis.
She was predeceased by her stepfather, William Younkin; and stepbrother, Bobby Rodahaver.
Lisa was a veteran of the US Navy.
She was a graduate of Turkeyfoot Valley Area High School, Class of 1984, and attended the Addison Methodist Church.
She was proud of her niece and nephews, loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed gardening, her pets, Christmas and family gatherings.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, in the Addison Methodist Church with Reverend Samuel McClintock officiating. Interment in Addison Cemetery at a later date.
Friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Addison Methodist Church, 739 Main Street, Addison, PA 15411.
Arrangements by Humbert Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Confluence.
Online condolences may be left for the family at humbertfuneralhome.com.
