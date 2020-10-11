Uniontown
Lisa B. Richezza Egnot, 55, of Uniontown, passed quietly at home, Thursday, October 8, 2020.
She was born May 17, 1965, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Leonard Richezza and Shelby Ribniscky Lindsey.
She was the beloved wife of Thomas D. Egnot; mother of Erin and Nicholas Egnot; daughter-in-law of Daniel and Marie Egnot; sister of Kitty Lou (Leslie A.) Clingan and the late Leonard "Lenny" Richezza; aunt of Jesse (Rebecca) Clingan and their children, Rileigh and Annabella; special cousin of Deborah (Philip) Luczka and their children, Jonathan, Jenna and the late Jace. She is also survived by many cousins and lifetime friends, especially Tina, Joy and Denise.
She was a graduate of Fairchance-Georges High School Class of 1983, a graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor's in nursing in 1987. She was a registered nurse at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital for more than 29 years and was a systems analyst at the hospital for the last five years. She was the proud president of the Laurel Highlands Boys Basketball Boosters for the last three years.
Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday with the Very Rev. Ronald Larko as celebrant in the funeral home. Interment to follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Uniontown.
Please wear face masks and adhere to social distancing during your visit. Your written personal tributes and memories are welcome at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
