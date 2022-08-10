Uniontown
Lisa D. Cavaliere, 61, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, in her home. She was born March 9, 1961, in Uniontown, a daughter of Olive Elaine Cox Cavaliere of Fairchance, and the late Eugene Cavaliere.
Lisa was a 1982 graduate of Uniontown High School. She was a member of Saint Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Uniontown. Lisa enjoyed singing, coffee and manicures.
In addition to her mother, Lisa is also survived by a brother, Jeffrey Cavaliere and fiancee Rita of Uniontown; a sister, Michelle Dutko and husband Rudy of Hopwood; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. Viewing will continue in the funeral home from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Lisa's life Wednesday, August 10, with the Rev. Kevin Anderson officiating. Interment will be private.
The family would like to thank Laurel House for the loving care shown to Lisa. Donations may be made to Laurel House, 401 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.