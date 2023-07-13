Ohiopyle
Lisa Denise Sproul, 53, of Ohiopyle, passed away suddenly Friday, July 7, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital, surrounded by family.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, where additional visitation will be held from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of a funeral service Friday, July 14, with pastor Brian Kelly officiating. Interment will follow at Bryner Ridge Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.