Ohiopyle
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Friday, July 14, 2023 1:01 AM
Friday, July 14, 2023 1:01 AM
Ohiopyle
Lisa Denise Sproul, 53, of Ohiopyle, passed away suddenly Friday, July 7, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital, surrounded by family.
She was born July 20, 1969, in Hagerstown, Md., a daughter of Fred G. Bryson Sr., and the late Pauline Croftcheck Bryson.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Kevin W. Sproul Sr.; children, Kevin W. Sproul Jr. (Haley) of Ohiopyle, and Racole Sproul of New Salem; grandchildren, Jace, Emma and Julie; father, Fred G. Bryson Sr. of New Salem; siblings, Fred G. Bryson Jr. (Annette) of New Salem, James Bryson (April) of Smock; and several nieces and nephews.
Lisa was a warrior; she beat breast cancer not once, but twice. She recently became the full-time caregiver of her father, Fred. She enjoyed spending time with him and her three grandchildren, Jace, Emma and Julie. Lisa was a very committed "Mimi". She was also a farmer's wife, which included being a parts runner, field checker, lunch and dinner maker, etc.
Lisa's life may have been short, but she was blessed in many ways with a loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, where additional visitation will be held from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of a funeral service Friday, July 14, with pastor Brian Kelly officiating. Interment will follow at Bryner Ridge Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.