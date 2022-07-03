Brownsville
Lisa Gay Orris, 61, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 in her own home.
Born in Brownsville on April 29, 1961, the daughter of the late Emil Sr. and Dorothy Jean Seach Orris.
A graduate of Brownsville Area High School, class of 1979, Lisa would go on to work as a certified lab technician at the Brownsville General Hospital from 1983 until the hospital closed in 2009.
She was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, supporting the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.
Lisa loved gardening. Every year she enjoyed growing her vegetable garden and watching her favorite roses bloom.
Lisa is survived by her numerous cousins and friends, who will miss her dearly.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother and best friend, Emil Orris Jr., with whom she made her home.
Friends and family will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5th, inside the funeral home, with Pastor Kristen Emrick officiating. Interment will follow in Redstone Cemetery, Brownsville.
Condolences may be sent to the family at novakfuneralhome.net
