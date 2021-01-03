Uniontown
Lisa M. Carletto John, 62, of Uniontown, passed peacefully on Wednesday December 30, 2020 at Uniontown Hospital.
Born January 26, 1958 in Connellsville, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Regina Skonezy Carletto.
She was a beloved wife of 21 years to Donald John; sister of Monica Carletto of Rockville, Md., Pat (Janet) Carletto of Mt. Airy, Md., and Joe (Carol) Carletto of Goodyear, Ariz.; and aunt of Michael, Michelle and Jeremy.
Lisa was a member of the Uniontown Hilltop Seventh Day Adventist Church. She had a big heart and cared a lot for animals by donating to the ASPCA and other animal groups.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5th at the Uniontown Hilltop Seventh Day Adventist Church, 535 Connellsville Street, Uniontown 15401, where a service will be held at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Please wear masks and observe social distancing when visiting. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
