Lloyd A. Richard, Jr., 68, of Carmichaels, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 18, 2022, in J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, Carmichaels.
A memorial service is being planned for later date in January.
A complete obituary will be published in a later edition.
