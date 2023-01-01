Carmichaels
Lloyd A. Richard Jr., 68, of Carmichaels, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born November 11, 1954, in Franklin Township, Greene County, a son of the late Lloyd A. Sr. and Geneva V. Connor Richard. Lloyd resided in Cumberland Township all of his life, and he worked for the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Carmichaels for many years until his retirement as superintendent on December 31, 2016. He continued to service the Authority as a board member for three years after his retirement.
Being community minded, Lloyd became a member of the Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company on August 16, 1983. At the time of his passing, he was serving the fire company as a trustee and engineer and earlier served as chaplain. In addition, Lloyd was a member of the Greene County Firemen's Association, the Western Pennsylvania Firemen's Association and the Southwestern Pennsylvania Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs Association. Lloyd was currently the president of the Laurel Point Cemetery Association, the former treasurer of the Greene County Citizen's Club in Nemacolin, a member of the Rices Landing Athletic Club and the First Christian Church in Carmichaels.
He and his two brothers established JLM Construction in 1970, and in 2009, he and his brother, Mike purchased the Carmichaels Hose Company.
Surviving are his brothers, Michael A. Richards and Jeffrey L. Richards (Cindy), both of Carmichaels; a nephew, David Baney; two nieces Megan Lipscomb and Madison Richards; great-nieces and nephews, Cora, Abigail, Grayson and Paisley; and many cousins.
A fireman's memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the social hall of the Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company, 420 W. George Street, Carmichaels. A luncheon will follow at the social hall.
If you plan to attend the luncheon, your reservation is required. Please RSVP to mnrichards89@gmail.com or send your text to 724-986-3680. Reservations for the luncheon must be received by January 6th.
Arrangements are entrusted to the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, Carmichaels.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com.
