Smithfield
Lloyd Elwood Costello Jr., 71, of Smithfield, died July 7, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Kitzmiller, Md. November 26, 1948, a son of Lloyd Sr. and Gwendolyn Knox Costello.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Costello; and sister, Cindy Pechatsko.
Lloyd was the owner and operator of Costello’s Gravel.
In addition to his mother, Lloyd is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Susan Showman Costello; children, Lloyd Patrick Costello and his wife Nicole, Russell James Costello, Karen Sue Costello Saletrik; five loving grandchildren, Dylan Lee Costello, Austin James Saletrik, Riley Costello, Haley Costello, Tanner James Costello Srbinovich; brother, Damiel Costello and his wife Mary; sisters, Kathy Kaputo and her husband Leo, Wilma Grover and her husband Skip; numerous nieces and nephews.
In honoring Lloyd’s wishes, there will be no public visitation. A private family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10 in the GOLDSBORTO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 East Church Street, Fairchance. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice in Lloyd’s name.
Online condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
