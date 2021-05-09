Point Marion
Lloyd H. Smith Jr., 53, also known as "Smitty" or "Cleveland", died unexpectedly, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. Born January 22, 1968 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was a son of Rebecca Cleaver Smith of Masontown and the late Lloyd H. Smith Sr.
He had formerly worked as a tow motor operator for Kyowa in Waynesburg and later for a mining belt company in Carmichaels.
A social member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, both in Point Marion, Smitty remained a loyal fan of the Cleveland Browns to his last day.
In addition to his loving mother, he is survived by his devoted girlfriend and companion, Kelly Skidmore Presock; a son, Lloyd H. Smith III of Point Marion; two sisters, Marsha Oravets of Masontown and Kim Sackett and husband Kevin of Smithfield; a number of nieces and nephews and their families; many friends; and his faithful canine buddy, "Brute".
His family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 5 to 8 p.m. today, Saturday, and again from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, May 10, with Rev. French Jenkins officiating. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
