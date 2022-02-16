Lloyd Kenneth Jenkins

Uniontown
Lloyd Kenneth ‘Butch’ Jenkins, 76, of Uniontown, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
He was born November 20, 1945, in Uniontown.
Butch was a real life SUPER HERO, devoted son, brother, husband, father, pappy, uncle, and friend. He lived a life filled with love and civil service, dedicating 30+ years as a proud volunteer firefighter for the city of Uniontown; known by his fire brothers as ‘Snake.’
Butch could always be found at the EMA building with a big smile and wave to all who passed by. He retired as the Superintendent of Sanitation for the city of Uniontown, and was able to live out his dreams of motorcycle riding, owning an RV, and living at Virginia Beach - the family’s favorite vacation spot. He loved the Lord and his family and made sure to remind them every day.
Butch joins his beloved parents, Lloyd E. Jenkins and Barbara L. ‘Bobbie’ Robinson in heaven. He is also predeceased by his brothers, Terry Robinson and James ‘Jinks’ Jenkins.
Butch will be missed and his legacy will be celebrated by his wife, Paulette Panduku Jenkins; children: Michael Hickenbottom, Mark Criswell, Christine Criswell; grandchildren: Cassandra (Cornell) Mack, Anisa Hickenbottom, Gabrielle (Nathan) Fox, and Darrius Hickenbottom; great-grandbabies: Caiden, Caliah, Christian, Celina, Natalia, and Roman; sister, Karen Gonsalves; son-in love, Shaquille Hair, aunt, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
Friends and Family will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Faith Assembly of God, 690 Morgantown Road, Uniontown, on Friday, February 18th.
The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jason Lamar officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, Pa.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.