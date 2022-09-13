May 7, 1940 -
September 9, 2022
Scottdale
Lloyd N. Marker, Sr., 82, of Cowling Road, Scottdale, passed away peacefully Friday evening, September 9, 2022, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born May 7, 1940, in Brownsville, a son of the late Lloyd S. and Lucille McKenna Marker.
Lloyd was a graduate of Brownsville High School, Class of 1958. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Dixie, (AD-14) from August 7, 1958 to July 12, 1963, obtaining the rank of E-4/SH3.
Lloyd was a retired factory worker from Robertshaw Controls and Volkswagon. Most recently, he was a school crossing guard for Southmoreland School District for 14 years, where he spent his days “Crossing America’s Finest”. He enjoyed crossing the kids to and from school.
He was an avid sports fan; he was a Pittsburgh Steeler’s season ticket holder for 30 years. He also enjoyed the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Pitt Football and Basketball to mention a few.
He enjoyed every genre of music, talking with his friends daily and working on his iPad.
Lloyd is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him, including his loving and devoted dhildren, Michele L. Skovira and husband Robert, Monica L. Shultz, and Lloyd B. Marker and wife Melanie, all of Scottdale; his grandchildren, Lindsay Skovira, Hayley Skovira and fiance Nick Pittsment, Erica Reese and husband Brandon, and Braden and Brett Marker; his great-grandchildren, Beau and Meadow Reese; his siblings, Mary Louise Franks of Scottdale, and LeRoy Marker and wife Audrey of Allison.
In honoring the wishes of Lloyd, there will be no visitation or services. Lloyd’s cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 417 Pittsburgh Street, Scottdale, PA 15683.
The family requests memorial donations, if desired, to Greensburg Central Catholic School, 911 Armory Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, in memory of Lloyd N. Marker, Sr. Please direct all memorials to the GCC Boys Golf Team.
To view the obituary, sign guest registry, or send condolences, visit www.kapr.com.
