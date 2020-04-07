Smithfield
Lloyd Robert "Bob" Williams, 85, of Smithfield, passed away at Hillside Manor, Uniontown, Sunday morning, April 5, 2020. He was born March 31, 1935, a son of Lloyd and Kathryn Dankle Williams.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Berneda Kelley Williams; son Gerald Ray "Jerry" Williams; sister Dorothy Williams; brother James Williams Sr.
After graduating from Georges Township High School Class of 1953, Bob worked 37 years for Bell of Pennsylvania and AT&T. He was a retired member of CWA, founding charter member of HARC, Hutchinson, former 1st assistant fire chief at Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department and a farmer in Rubles Mill his entire life.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his children, Robert Williams and his wife, Kathy of Hopwood, Tom Williams Sr. and his wife, Joy of Smithfield, Barbara Kozak and her husband, Ron "Crow" of Uniontown; grandchildren Rachel Cicci, Rebecca Britt, Megan Johnson, Brittany Sapp, Holly Williams and Tommie Williams Jr.; sisters Lorraine Stickel of Belle Vernon, June Elsey of Simpsonville, S.C., Sandy Molek of Uniontown, Peggy Tiberi of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Hillside Manor and Amedisys Home Health Care and Hospice of Uniontown for the outstanding care given to Bob.
Private family visitation and funeral service (due to the present coronavirus pandemic requirements) will take place at the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, with nephew James Williams Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, Smithfield. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
