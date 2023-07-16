formerly of Fayette County and Belle Vernon
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 6:59 am
Lloyd W. Gilmore, 89, of Baltimore County, Md., passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, after a long illness.
Lloyd was born November 12, 1934, in Fayette County, to Harry Gilmore and Pearl Walters.
He grew up in Belle Vernon, graduating from Belle Vernon High School in 1951 and continued his studies at California University in Pennsylvania, where he graduated in 1956.
Lloyd joined the United States Army and served from 1956-1958
Lloyd later earned a Master’s degree in Speech and Language Therapy from the University of West Virginia. He was a long-time speech therapist for Baltimore County Schools rising to the level of supervisor.
Lloyd and his wife, Drauga (nee Cseko) met when they were in college and have spent a lifetime together.
He is survived by his wife; his sister-in-law, Cynthia Paine and her partner, Larry Adams; niece, SueAnn Griffin; his sister-in-law, Marie V. Cseko; his nephew, Paul Cseko, wife Bridget and their children, Jackson and Josephine.
In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by his brother, Harry L. Gilmore (February 8, 1991); and his brother-in-law, Paul C Cseko, Sr. (November 16, 2021).
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made, in Lloyd’s memory, to the Baltimore County Animal Shelter at barcs.org, or 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD 21225.
