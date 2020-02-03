Logan Tyler Glover, a beautiful Baby Boy of Jeremy Glover and Amber Shaffer, was born on January 24, 2020, and passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Children's Hospital, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, PA.
Logan is survived by his parents, Jeremy Glover and Amber Shaffer; paternal grandmother Rochelle Glover; maternal grandparents Patty and Gerald Shaffer; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 2 - 4 p.m., the hour of service, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Charles Ruble officiating.
Internment will be private.
