Uniontown
Lois A. Dandrea Monahan, 92, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, in Uniontown.
She was born September 4, 1927, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late James and Eva Delligatti Dandrea.
She was the beloved wife of the late Dwain Bernard Monahan; mother of Lisa of Nevada and Lesley of South Carolina; grandmother of Justine Baptiste and fianc Rodney Scott Jr. of South Carolina and Duane Baptiste and husband Brady Andrews of South Carolina; sister of Evelyn Mozur, Rita Masi, Marie DeCarlucci, Peter Dandrea and the late James and Donald Dandrea; sister-in-law of Bonnie Dandrea and several nieces and nephews still survive.
Lois was a 1945 graduate of Uniontown High School and a 1948 graduate of the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse at Uniontown Hospital from where she retired in 1987. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown, was married to her husband Dwain in 1952 and was a member of Friends of the Uniontown Library.
Private services were held for the family. Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
