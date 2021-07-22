Uniontown
Lois Faye Metts, 74, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Hillside Manor, Uniontown. Born February 22, 1947, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Nellie Cramer Herring.
A loving wife and mother, she was a member of the New Life Baptist Church in Dunbar. Lois enjoyed playing bingo, attending toy bashes and calendar parties, dining out, watching the Steelers, and displaying her beautiful collection of cardinal figurines.
Surviving are her two sons and their wives, Leonard Jr. and Nicki Metts of Fairchance, and Chad and Beth Metts of Uniontown; three grandchildren, Bobby Hollis (Sabrina), Macy Metts and Cody Metts; two great-grandchildren, Mileena and Gwendolyn Hollis; a brother, William "Fish" Herring (Brenda) of Uniontown; and three sisters, Brenda Kay Dirda of Mt. Pleasant, Donna Ferencak of Carmichaels, and Darlene Suba (Rick) of Indiana. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom she absolutely adored.
Her husband, Leonard W. Metts Sr., died April 3, 2015. Also deceased are two brothers, Tommy and Glenn Herring; and a sister, Bonnie Bryan.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, July 23, in the Crawford Funeral Home, Hopwood, with Pastor David Douthitt officiating. Interment follows in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
