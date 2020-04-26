Uniontown
Lois Gardenia Braxton, 96, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in Laurel Ridge Center, Uniontown.
She was preceded in death by brother Leray Brooks; daughter Elizabeth Curry; and granddaughter Kelly Curry.
She is survived by her children, Grenthline Taylor, Harry Braxton, Mary Braxton and Robert Braxton, all of Uniontown; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 35 great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
