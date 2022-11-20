New Salem,
formerly of Hiller
Lois Henck, 90, of New Salem, formerly of Hiller, went home to be with her Lord Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Lois was born February 14, 1932, in Littleton, W.Va., to the late Gail and Ruby Roberts White.
She attended West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va., where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She moved to Hiller and taught in the Brownsville Area School District for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Henck.
Lois will be missed by all who knew her.
A very special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for its compassionate and wonderful care extended to Lois.
Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Monday, November 21, at Acklin Cemetery, 405 Hopewell Road, Brownsville, with the Rev. Michael Peton officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.