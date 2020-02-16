Formerly of Fairchance
Lois Hughes Link, 91, of Lutz, Fla., passed away at home Tuesday, February 4, 2020. A native of Fairchance, she had been a resident of Lutz in Pasco County for 20 years, moving from Pinellas County, where she was a resident for 50 years.
She was an active member and officer of the Pinellas County Medical Auxiliary for 45 years and past president of the Widowed Persons Service of Pinellas County.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Robert J. Link.
Surviving are children Karen A. Neumann of Safety Harbor, Fla., Kathy R. Piper, also of Safety Harbor, Robert J. Link and Pamela of Dade City, Fla., Richard A. Link and Debra of Winchester, Calif.; Lois's loving companion for more than 30 years, James A. Berry; four grandchildren, Robin Link Fernando and Ravi, Katie Link, Lew Piper, Ricky Link; and several wonderful nieces and nephews.
Private burial, family only, at Trinity Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, Lois requested memorial donations to the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association.
