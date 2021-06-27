Mt. Pleasant
Lois J. Buggs Smith, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, June 21, 2021. She was born February 13, 1948, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Edward and Gladys Royster Buggs.
Lois was a physician's assistant for Uniontown Hospital and a lifetime member of the First Antioch Baptist Church in Greensburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Smith; her maternal grandmother, Alice M. Davis; and a sister-in-law, B. Smith.
She is survived by her three sisters, Margaret Hunter (Thomas) of Pittsburgh, Shirley Henderson (Ronald) of Greensburg and Louella Mickens (Philip) of Jeannette; brother, Edward Buggs III (Lisa) of Hannastown; eight nieces and nephews, John Adams (Darlena), Thomas Hunter, Rhondale Henderson, Ron Henderson (Jill), Crysta Watford (Daniel), Philip Mickens (Angela), Estavon Smigh-Buggs and Latosha Buggs; several great-nieces and great-nephews; special nieces, Danyel Lantz, Leslie Smith, Lauren-Michelle Smith and Karlye Snowden; a loving and devoted sister-in-law, Denise Smith of Mt. Pleasant; two brothers-in-law, Dennis Smith and Ronald Smith; and a caring neighbor, Mr. Smith.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Lois, from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh Street, Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Pantalone Funeral Home, with Rev. Barbara Felton officiating.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines.
Lois' family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com Natale N. Pantalone, Supervisor.
