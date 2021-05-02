Hopwood
Lois J. Wilson, 77, of Hopwood, formerly of Greensboro, passed away at 4:45 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Bella Healthcare Center, Uniontown. She was born June 10, 1943, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of the late Willard and Pauline Hornbeck Wolfe.
Mrs. Wilson was a 1961 graduate of Mapletown High School and resided most of her life in the Greensboro area. She had attended Mapletown United Methodist Church and enjoyed baking, cooking and yard work.
Mrs. Wilson worked as a floral designer for Greensboro Floral, Kendall Floral and retired from Carmichaels Floral.
On June 3, 1966, she married Charles D. Wilson, who died April 23, 2013.
Surviving are a son, Jeffrey S. Wilson of Greensboro; a daughter, Amy R. Leiberger (Robert) of Uniontown; four grandchildren, Ashley Krause, Katelyn Wilson, Chase Wilson and Krista Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are private under the direction of the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Mapletown United Methodist Church, Greensboro, PA 15338.
For additional information and to sign the guestbook, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.