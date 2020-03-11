Jefferson Twp.,
Perryopolis
Lois Jane Kamp Kirmeyer of Jefferson Township, Perryopolis, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.
A visitation and funeral service will be held Saturday, March 14. A complete obituary will be published on Friday. The BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, has been entrusted with Lois' professional funeral services. Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
