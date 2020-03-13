Jefferson Twp., Perryopolis
Lois Jane Kamp Kirmeyer, 95, of Jefferson Township, Perryopolis, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020.
A daughter of the late Elmer and Lida Rothey Kamp, she was born February 20, 1925.
Lois grew up in Elizabeth on Oak Hill and spent the summers in Friendsville, Md. at her father's farm known for the Cider Mill. After graduating from Elizabeth High School in 1943, she began her career at U.S. Steel Corporation, Mon Valley Works, Irvin Plant location. It was the heyday of steel production and the height of World War II.
Through her work she would meet her husband, Dick B. Kirmeyer, whom she married in Winchester, Va. on Valentine's Day 1947 at age 22. They welcomed their son, Richard R. Kirmeyer, into the world in 1957.
While she and Dick lived on a farm in Perryopolis since 1950, her love of culture and the arts frequently brought her into the city of Pittsburgh for dinner and a show. Regardless of occasion, she was always impeccably dressed with her signature pearls. She could match wits with anyone and never shied away from a political debate, she genuinely enjoyed the discussion of differing opinions.
Always on a quest to gain more knowledge, Lois continued her education to become a paralegal. She worked diligently and methodically focusing on estate planning and bankruptcy law, gaining the trust and respect of her coworkers, clients and the community alike. She retired at age 88 in 2013, but that did not slow her down.
One of her favorite pastimes was beating her family members in a game of cards. She had a profound love for her family and friends, frequently visiting with her sister Carole Kamp Nicolella and taking road trips to Florida and North Carolina to visit their brother Norman Kamp and sister-in-law Donna. She lived a full purposeful life and this world will not be the same without her. To state one of her favorite quotes by Robin St. John, "Nothing the heart gives away is goneit is kept in the hearts of others." For a woman who gave so much to so many, she will certainly live on through us all.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Kirmeyer; brother William Kamp; sister-in-law, Dorothy Kamp; brother-in-law, Carmen Nicolella; and daughter-in-law, Karen Kirmeyer.
She is survived by her sister, Carole Nicolella; brother, Norman (Donna) Kamp; son, Richard Kirmeyer; grandchildren, Chase and Chelsea Kirmeyer; great-granddaughter, Kendall Jade; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews who loved her dearly.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Michael Lyons, officiating. Interment will be private.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
