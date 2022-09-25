formerly of Uniontown
Lois Jean Stuck Dienes, 81, of Silver Spring, Md., passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born August 12, 1941, in Uniontown, a daughter of Geraldine and Herbert Stuck, who predeceased her.
She was a graduate of German Township High School and the Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1962.
She worked as an RN at Uniontown Hospital, the National Institute of Health Bethesda, Md., Holy Cross Hospital, and retired from Montgomery General Hospital in Olney, Md.
After retirement she enjoyed volunteering at Montgomery General.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, William "Bill" Dienes; daughter, Tracie Cohee and husband Bruce; and grandchildren, Taylor Cohee and fiance Garrett Haymans, and Thomas Cohee. She is also survived by her siblings, Gerry Canistra, Robert "Bob" Stuck and wife Tammi, and Lisa Ezzi and husband Ricardo "Ricky." She also had many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, September 26, in Barranco Serverna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146.
