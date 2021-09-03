Point Marion
Lois Jean Young, 89, of Point Marion, formerly of Jefferson, Ohio, died, Monday, August 30, 2021, in her home.
There will be no public visitation. A funeral service via zoom will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 4. To participate, log in to: zoom meeting ID # 857 7436 2886, Passcode 982799 or contact her daughter, Michelle Hyde for information.
A Celebration of Life reception for her family and friends will follow the service at 2 p.m. at Lois' residence, 863 New Geneva Road, Point Marion. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
For complete obituary, please visit www.herod-rishel.com.
