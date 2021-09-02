Point Marion
Lois Jean Young, 89, of Point Marion, formerly of Jefferson, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 30, 2021, in her home.
Born July 29, 1932, in Harpersfield, Ohio, she was the last living child of the late Harry Robert Garfield Fisher and Ida Marguerite Martin Fisher.
She had formerly worked as a home health aide, in addition to raising her family, and was one of the faithful of Jehovah Witnesses with the Carmichaels Congregation.
Surviving are her six children and their spouses, Jim Young (Jac) of Arlington, Tenn., Wendy Busch (Tom) of Jefferson, Ohio, Donnajean Young and Michelle Hyde, both of Point Marion, Lois Ann Young of Centerville, Ala., and Carleita Kay Lambert (Scott) of Rome, Ohio; 16 grandchildren, 27 great- grandchildren, two great-greatgrandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Her husband of 64 years, Delroy B. Young, passed away May 9, 2019. Also deceased is one grandson, Joshua D. Sironen; a son-in-law, Dr. Charles M. Hyde; and all 11 of her brothers and sisters, Ida, Harry, Noreen, Clyde, Florence, Lloyd, Sid, Naomi, Don, Faith and Eric.
There will be no public visitation. A funeral service via zoom will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 4. To participate, log in to: zoom meeting ID # 857 7436 2886, Passcode 982799 or contact her daughter, Michelle Hyde for information.
A Celebration of Life reception for her family and friends will follow the service at 2 p.m. at Lois' residence, 863 New Geneva Road, Point Marion. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Notes of sympathy may be offered at www.herod-rishel.com.
