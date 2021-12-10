McClellandtown
Lois June Dupont, 58, of McClellandtown, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. She lived each day adoring her family, grandchildren and all of her animals.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 12, 1963, the daughter of William and Geraldine Burkholder, of McClellandtown, who have preceded her in death.
Lois was a 1981 graduate of German Township High School, a great nurse of many years, passionate about providing care to local animal shelters, member of the McClellandtown Presbyterian Church, and enjoyed spending time with her precious grandkids.
She is survived by her loving husband and high school sweetheart of 35 years, Jeffrey Dupont.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Amanda (Nick) Apicella, of McClellandtown, Ashley Winkler and Brian Matthews, of New Salem; four grandchildren, Maci, Sophia, Grayson, and Giovanni; five sisters, Judy (Dave) Angelo, of McClellandtown, Kimberly Burkholder, of Uniontown, Billie Jo Burkholder and John Myers, of Masontown, Deana (Randy) Wilson, of McClellandtown, and Melissa Dubovich (Nicholas), of Footedale; and many nieces and nephews.
As per Lois's wishes, a private memorial service will be held at the Bernard M. Townsend Funeral Home in Masontown.
The family requests any donations be made to Fayette Friends of Animals of Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.