Lois L. Capanna Kish

Lois L. Kish, 82, of Glen Ellyn, Ill., formerly of Masontown, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 14, 2021.
Lois was born on February 8. 1939 to Laurio Capanna and Elsie Victor Capanna in Haydentown, as the first of four daughters.
She graduated from Masontown High School in 1957 as an honor student and head majorette. Many years later she was part of a team that resurrected class reunions for her year, as well as all graduates of MHS.
After high school, she attended California State College earning a B.S. degree in education in 1960.
Following graduation, she moved to the Chicago area where she started her first teaching job at Hadley Junior High, where she established many cherished friendships that remain strong to this day. Eventually, she began teaching for Addison School District # 4 primarily as a middle school math and science teacher at Indian Trail Junior High, and she earned her master's in education from Northern Illinois University in 1980. She loved teaching and helping her students, neighborhood kids, and friends of her children.
At her high school senior prom, she met Frank Kish who would become her husband on June 25, 1960. They were married for over 61 years and lived their vows until the end. Together, they had two children, Laurie and Joe.
She fiercely dedicated to her children raising them to be independent, smart, educated individuals. Family came first, a value she instilled in all those around her. She spent many years caring for her parents, sisters, husband, and children. It was not uncommon for her to be thought of as a second mom or stand-in grandmother to many.
Lois was predeceased by her parents, and sisters Bonnie Capanna and Carol Sue Glassie. She is survived by her husband Frank, daughter Laurie (Eric) Garza of Austin, Tex., and son, Joe Kish of Wheaton, Ill., her sister Gloria (Mark) Bowers of Point Marion; 8 nieces and nephews; and many people who loved her dearly.
Catholic Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 22 at All Saints in Masontown.
Burial to follow at Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery in Smithfield, Pa.
The family would like to thank the many amazing family, friends, neighbors, medical personnel, caregivers and the incredible staff at Brookdale in Glen Ellyn, Ill., for her as her health declined.
In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial gift in her honor to one of her favorite charities: DuPage Care Center Foundation, dpccfoundation.org; Pacific Garden Mission, www.pgm.org; and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, www.pittsburghfoodbank.org
