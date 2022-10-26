Perryopolis, Jefferson, Township
Lois Onofrey Olexa, 81, of Perryopolis, Jefferson Township, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Peroni Personal Care Home, Uniontown.
Born May 4, 1941, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen Corbish Onofrey.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 37 years, Mrs. Olexa was a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, Belle Vernon, was a homemaker, enjoyed camping, playing bingo, going to casinos and taking care of her son, Brian.
She is survived by her three sons, Joseph P. Olexa and companion, Vallerie, of Smithfield, John A. and Celine Olexa of Beaumont, Calif., and Brian T. Olexa of Uniontown; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marylou and Richard Kohut of Monessen, Lynn Sabol of Greensburg, Nancy and Richard Gearing of Washington; two grandchildren, Cassandra Hays, Genevieve Olexa; six great-grandchildren; and three nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Olexa, on January 12, 2016.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston officiating. Interment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
