Londa Eileen Mills, 65, of Vanderbilt, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 27, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 27, 1957, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clarence and Ermina Robinson Bise.
Londa was a kind-hearted and easygoing woman, who loved to cook, fish, take pictures, and tend to her garden. She loved people and would do anything to help them, and she and her devoted husband of 43 years passed those values to their two children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Clarence Bise, Jr.; and sisters, Louise DuPree, Madalean Freidhof, Shirley Pounds and Arlayne Wingeier.
She is survived by two sisters, Jean McGee of Uniontown and Joanna Tennant of Morgantown; husband, Marvin Mills of Vanderbilt; daughter, Monica Mills of Smock; her son, Marvin Mills, Jr. of Fairmont, W.Va.; and her daughter-in-law, Samantha Mills of Fairmont; grandson, Gavin Rugg of Smock; granddaughter, Marleigh Mills of Fairmont; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 6, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, with the memorial immediately following. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, in memory of Londa, at www.nationalmssociety.org.
Condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
