Masontown
Lora Dean Johnson, 67, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at home.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, in JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday, January 9, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Walter Sapp officiating.
Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
