Rowes Run
Lora Lee Bower Stogran, 56, of Rowes Run, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
She was born August 13, 1964, in Brownsville, a daughter of Clarence and Elizabeth Sinclair Bower.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Duncan and Lottie Sinclair; uncles Robert Sinclair and Duncan Eugene Sinclair; sister by heart Kimberly Berthlotte; and brother by heart, Micky McDade.
Lora served in the United States Air Force. She loved to crochet and watch true crime shows, but one of her greatest blessings was being a Nene.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Richard Stogran; daughter Ashley Shoaf; stepchildren Michelle Seaman and husband Jeff, and Richard Stogran and wife Gina; grandchildren Cole Shoaf, Morgan Miller, Brayden Seaman and Maura Seaman; stepsister Leigh Ann Nixon and husband Aaron; special niece Katie Payton and husband Brian; and several more nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, June 5, in NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Michael Peyton officiating.
Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Posts 940, 838 and 275.
A luncheon to celebrate Lora's life will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, June 6, in the Jefferson Township Municipal Building, 262 Stuckslager Road, Perryopolis.
Lora's favorite color was light pink. In honor of her, the family asks that you join them in wearing her favorite color for the services.
In lieu of fresh cut flowers, please send potted plants in Lora's memory.
To sign the guest book for the family, visit novakfuneralhome.net.
