Lorain Kelly Poremba, 94, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREAMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, August 5. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a service celebrating Lorain’s life at 11 a.m. with Pastor Danny Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
