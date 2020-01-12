York Run
Loraina Pearl Swaney, 59, of York Run, passed away peacefully at home, with her loving family by her side, Saturday, January 11, 2020.
She was born September 21, 1960, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Henry Kelley and Phyllis Balsinger Kelley; and grandson Ashton Pratt.
Surviving are her husband, Orren Swaney Jr.; two daughters, Laticia Libertino and husband Todd, and Bobbi Jo Pratt and husband Ty; grandchildren Hunter Miller, Emily Libertino, Kristen Libertino, Ty Pratt Jr. and Alivia Pratt; brother James Kelley Sr.; and nephews James Kelley Jr. and Allen Kelley.
The family will greet friends and family from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Tuesday, January 14, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Jason Lamer officiating.
Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Georges Township.
