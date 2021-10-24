Uniontown
Loretta Anderson, 63, of Uniontown, formerly of Brownsville, passed away peacefully Friday, October 15, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., surrounded by her loving husband and family. She was born October 3, 1958, in Canonsburg, to Lurline Lewis and Grant Griffin.
Loretta's greatest joy was family. She was a faithful and loving wife, mother, sister and friend, and was loved dearly by her in-laws.
Loretta attended Conrail High School in Pittsburgh, and eventually obtained her CNA license. She was employed in multiple nursing home facilities and retired from Uniontown Health Care. She enjoyed caring for the patients and she was loved by all.
In addition to her parents, Loretta was predeceased by her sister, Linda Moon; brothers, Darnell Lewis, Jason Lewis and Robert Lewis; and stepson, Richard Anderson III.
Loretta leaves behind, to cherish her in memory, her husband, Richard Anderson Jr.; children, Jason Lewis, Shawnta Lewis, Michael Anderson (Ashley); stepdaughter, Michelle Anderson; and stepsons, Kevin Anderson (Lisa), Brian Harris (Lisa); sister, Corrine Hackett; in-laws, Sharon Green, Deborah Rowell (Vandyke), Gerald Anderson; her close friend, Kim; her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; uncles, aunts, cousins and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. time of a private funeral service Monday, October 25, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Interment will be at Lafayette Memorial Cemetery, Brier Hill.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are required to attend.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
