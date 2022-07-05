Loretta Dunham Monahan

Smithfield
Loretta “Jane” Dunham Monahan, 89 of Smithfield, passed away on July 2, 2022 at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on July 11, 1932 in Gans, a daughter of the late Paul E. Dunham and Sylvia Mae Umble Dunham.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, George W. “Bill” Monahan, who recently passed away on May 19, 2022; two brother, Paul “Junior” Dunham, Donald “Don” Dunham; sister-in-law, Ruthie Dunham; and brother-in-law Harold, “Bud” Monahan; sister-in-law Alice “Sis” Monahan; and brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Weller.
A true angel on earth, Jane was devoted and proud of; her two children and their spouses: dedicated daughter, Connie M. Pitts, husband Dale Pitts of Smithfield; adoring son, William “Bill” Monahan and wife Trudi of Dilliner. She had two loving grandchildren, Stacy Jane Shaneyfelt (Kennan Pichirilo of Upper St. Clair) and Chad Allyn Shaneyfelt (Emma Shaneyfelt) of Akron, PA. Five precious great- grandchildren will dearly miss their angelic Nanny: Addison, Preston, and Aria Shaneyfelt; Kadena and Lucena Pichirilo.
She will also be greatly missed by special niece, Sandra “Nan” Hoferka; nephew, Joe Hoferka of Alabama; three close and sweet sisters: Pauline Weller, Janet Franks, and Audrey Strimel; two brothers-in-law: Howard Franks and Ralph Strimel; one sister-in-law, Theresa Dunham; numerous nieces, many nephews, and various friends.
A 1950 Point Marion High School graduate, Jane was later employed at Houze Glass Factory and G. C. Murphy’s. Besides cooking, canning, gardening, baking, and reading, she was passionate about family celebrations, holidays, camping, pets, wildlife, shopping, bus tours with her late husband, friends, and relatives, trips to local casinos, baseball games, flowers, a warm cup of tea, and country music.
She patiently and loyally led her family with hope, unconditional love, strength, faith, optimism, and pure joy. No one will forget her heartwarming smile.
Jane’s family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 at the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, PA. Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 6 from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of her funeral service with Pastor Kenneth Haines officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, Smithfield, PA.
Her family extends their gratitude for the heartfelt, professional, and compassionate services from all the staff at Lafayette Manor, all staff at Marquis Garden Place, and the staff at Amedisys Hospice of Uniontown, especially the outstanding care from Lauren, Penny, Nicole and Beth.
Online condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.