Farmington
Loretta E. Shirky, widow of the late Wayne Shirky, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the Spring Valley Bruderhof in Farmington, at the full age of 90 years.
Loretta and Wayne’s search for a life of Christian discipleship lead them to join the Bruderhof communities in 1955.
Wayne was known for his service throughout Fayette County; he worked closely with local organizations, networked with civic and religious leaders, visited men in prison and extended both heartfelt encouragement and practical help to anyone in need. Loretta supported Wayne in all these endeavors, often accompanying him to social events, funerals or home visits.
After Wayne’s death in 2002, Loretta continued to visit lonely or elderly friends and enjoyed socializing at the Mountain Citizen Action Group. Loretta spoke little but demonstrated in deeds her unshakable faith in Christ and unconditional love to anyone she met.
Loretta nurtured this self-giving love in her 10 children, 47 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.
Throughout the last years of declining health, Loretta found comfort in the promise of God’s love to all people: “For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth nor anything else in all Creation will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus, our Lord.” Romans 8: 38 - 39.
