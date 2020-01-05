Markleysburg
Loretta Jane Ciszek Gorley, 91, of Markleysburg and Dunedin, Fla., passed away suddenly Friday, December 27, 2019, at Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
Mrs. Gorley was born July 23, 1928, in Grindstone, to Antoinette Mintus Ciszek and John Edward Ciszek.
As a daughter of Polish immigrants, she grew up fluent in the language, loved polka music and to dance the polka. She also loved to speak of her first job as a teenager selling fine ladies apparel at Levy's in Uniontown. She was a business woman at heart, who loved the grandeur of Gorley's Lake Hotel, her days as owner of Gorley's Motel in Ft. Lauderdale, where she raised her children on the Florida beaches, and her many friends she fed as owner of Gorley's Red Coat Tavern in Markleysburg.
In addition to her parents, Loretta is preceded in death by sisters Elenora Schaffer and Dolores Elias; and brother John Ciszek.
She is survived by husband Jim; daughter Carin Yablonski of Markleysburg and Dunedin, Fla.; son Jim Gorley (Debi) of Overland Park, Kans.; granddaughters Ann Yablonski and Caroline Gorley; and grandsons Ryan and Evan Gorley.
A visitation and memorial service will not be held. Condolences may be sent by visiting donaldcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Loretta be made to the Salvation Army at give.salvationarmyusa.org, or the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
