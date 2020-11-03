Uniontown
Loretta Koritko Friend, 83, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, after a lengthy illness, with her family at her side Monday, November 2, 2020. Loretta was born July 24, 1937, a daughter of the late John and Helen Koritko.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Friend.
Loretta leaves behind to cherish her memory sons, Garry Lee Friend of Hopwood and wife Shelley, Greg Friend of Baltimore, Md. and Grant Friend of Jeffersonton, Va. and wife Jennifer; two grandsons, Mason and Hayden; siblings, Sandra L. Pleban of Uniontown and husband Walter, Neil Koritko of Va., Jane Vukovitz of Heath, Tex. and husband Ronald, John M. Korikto and wife Janine of State College.
Thank you to Nikki, Brenda, Debbie and Maddie, Loretta's home care team who gave her so much love and outstanding care.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and at 10 a.m. Thursday when a blessing service will be held in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow in Mt. Macrina Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be in affect and all masks must be worn upon entering the building.
