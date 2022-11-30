Smithfield
Loretta L. Black Howell passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at home.
She was predeceased by her parents, Paul Franklin Black and Virginia Moore Black; husband, Mearl Dale Howell; siblings, Paul, Norma, Bill, Jim, Bobbie Ann and Ida; and her son-in-law, Mark Migyanko.
Surviving are five children, Ken and Karen Howell, Mearl and Lucy Howell, Debbie Migyanko, Harold "Slick" Howell and Paul and Marianne Howell; grandchildren, Melanie (Christopher), Aleita, Trisha, Lance (Tricia), Ariel, Elizabeth, Samantha, Michelle (Matthew), May, and CeCe; great- grandchildren, Elijah, Isaac, Zander, Lexi, Estella, Serenity, Owen and Madelyn; sister, Linda Hokavar and many loving nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed from everyone who knew her.
Loretta was a member of the Smithfield United Methodist Church.
Everyone is invited to attend her Memorial Service at the Smithfield United Methodist Church, 20 Church Street, Smithfield, Pa. on Friday December 2, from 3 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Smithfield United Methodist Church, Smithfield, Pa. 15478 or the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, Smithfield, Pa. 15478.
A poem that Loretta would like to share with all: I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one, I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun of happy memories that I leave when life is done.
