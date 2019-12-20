Uniontown, Pa.
Loretta Lynn Robbins McCullough, 53, of Georges Township, Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born May 19, 1966, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Chuck and Ida Robbins; and mother-in-law, Virginia “Ginny” McCullough.
Surviving are her husband, Scott McCullough; daughter, Celissia McCullough; stepdaughter, LeAnn Spears; brother, Scott Walls and wife Marcy; sisters, Jackie Arnold and husband Ian and Linda Robbins; sister-in-law, Brenda Workman; and several special aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, December 23, from 9 to 10 a.m. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m.
