Loretta M. Nahaj Miller, 83, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Latrobe Hospital. Born February 25, 1940, in Oliver, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna Povlovcak Nahaj. She was 1958 graduate from North Union High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Goncus; and brother, Michael Nahaj Jr.
She is survived by her sisters, Ann Tompkins, Mary (David) Matyas and Eugene Nahaj.
Loretta, also known as "LaLa" and "La" to her family and close friends, cultivated a zest for life and close friendships through her vivacious and playful spirit.
One of Loretta's greatest gifts was her ability to always have a story at hand, and many of those stories came from her experiences at St. Mary's Catholic School, growing up in Oliver Heights and over 40 years working at Rockwell/Sensus in Uniontown, where she cherished her co-workers and mentored many younger employees. Her quick wit and humorous anecdotes were legendary, leaving family and friends with endless memories of shared laughter and joy. Loretta's love knew no bounds and she made family and friends feel cherished, seen and valued in their unique ways.
She was a beloved sister, wife, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many, and her memory will forever live on in their hearts. Loretta will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Her legacy of love, laughter, strength and resilience will continue to inspire us all.
The family invites everyone to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday September 16th, at St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mount Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will be in St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Judes Children's Hospital in her memory.
